It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America to stay with his parents at their villa in Northern Italy. It's there he meets a 17-year-old local named Elio; a free spirit who enjoys reading, playing music, swimming and partying. Elio offers to show Oliver the sights of the town, and it doesn't take long for the pair to start falling for each other. But it's a confusing time for them - for Elio especially. He has a complicated relationship with his female friend Marzia, and both of them face rejection and prejudice on the basis of their bisexual feelings.
'Call Me By Your Name' is a romantic drama that was part of the official selection at Sundance Film Festival. Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by André Aciman, it has been directed by Luca Guadagnino ('A Bigger Splash', 'I Am Love') with the thrice Academy Award nominated James Ivory ('The Remains of the Day', 'A Room with a View') having done the screenplay. The movie was nominated for a Teddy award for Best Feature Film at Berlin International Film Festival and came second place for the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature at Sydney Film Festival. It will be in theatres on November 24th 2017.
