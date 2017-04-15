Sleaford Mods are an abrasive post-punk duo from Nottingham who enjoy singing about everything from working-class philosophy to the greed of the British government. Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn first met in 2009 when they were both struggling with their solo music careers. Who would have thought that by 2014 they were teaming up with The Prodigy and Leftfield the following year? They went from playing grimy back rooms in various pubs to selling out shows in Berlin and even getting the chance to perform on the Peel Stage at Glastonbury, and this film sees the process of the writing of their critically acclaimed eighth studio album 'Key Markets'
'Bunch Of Kunst' is a music documentary following the two years of growth for Sleaford Mods from home recording sessions to becoming chart sensations. It's the feature film debut of Berlin journalist Christine Franz, who directed and produced the project, and was shot in both the UK and Europe. It comes two years after their 2015 documentary 'Sleaford Mods: Invisible Britain' which followed them on their UK tour and explored their feelings in the run up to the general election. 'Bunch of Kunst' is set to be released in the UK on April 21st 2017.
