The Buena Vista Social Club was an inconspicuous music hall in Cuba that hosted dances and delighted locals who frequented the venue. The dances were renowned for hosting some of the tightest musicians in Cuba that defined the nation's musical heritage and style. By the 1950's, the doors of the original Buena Vista Social Club had closed but 40 years it went on to inspire an album unlike anything else available on the commercial market.
What began as Ry Cooder teaming up with Juan de Marcos and World Circuit Records head Nick Gold to create an Afro/Cuban album soon (and for reasons out of their control) the record developed into a more specific Cuban album. Cooder worked with a host of veteran Buena Vista musicians and made an album that triggered interest around the world.
Recruiting the musicians for the sessions wasn't going to be an easy task, the majority of whom had retired years prior. Reaching out to vocalist Ibrahim Ferrer was one of Cooder's first moves, that was shortly followed by pianist Rubén González who retired after he lost his piano to termites. As news spread of the project, more and more celebrated names became involved with the project.
The 1997 album became a global success and piqued the interest of music fans who had previously not know so much about Cuban music and its history. A documentary about the creation of the album was also made. Director Wim Wenders travelled with Cooder to capture the story on film and the documentary was also celebrated as one of the best documentaries of the year.
The recording sessions that eventually made the record were mainly impromptu and spontaneous compositions that really cpture the heart of Cuban music.
Not wishing to give up the reignited interest and opportunity, many of the musicians on the album formed The Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club and went on to tour the world. Even though the group lost many of their original members, they continued to perform and adapt their line-up to delight audiences.
By 2014, the band decided to perform one final tour together 'The Adios Tour' and Buena Vista Social Club: Adios captures the band's final performances as well as telling stories further explore the original line-up.
Though this might be the end of the original Buena Vista Social Club, it's far from the end for the individual musicians; Guitarist and singer Eliades Ochoa explains "Music is the blood that runs through my veins,", "so Buena Vista Social Club and music are a part of life itself. We will not see the whole group on stage again but there will always be Buena Vista stars somewhere in the world who will be playing." Furthermore, this group have gone on to open a door for younger Cuban musicians to get the recognition that they deserve.
