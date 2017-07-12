Director: Dave McCary
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which he was born. His new parents took him to live in the middle of an isolated expanse of wilderness, and refused to teach him anything about the world outside of their home and only let him watch a children's TV show called 'Brigsby Bear'. The only problem is, it has never been a real show and is merely a creation by his parents. One day, as an adult in his early 30s, he is rescued from his captors and taken out into the real world for the first time. Naturally, he is overwhelmed and confused about the nature of his new life, but nothing compares to finding out that 'Brigsby Bear' has never been a real show. However, it's the only thing he knows, so he sets out to bring the character out into the open and embarks on a filming project to create a movie of the character that shaped his entire life.

Whatever you think about this film, you have to concede its originality. 'Brigsby Bear' is a comedy drama directed by Primetime Emmy nominated Dave McCary ('Saturday Night Live') in his first feature film, while co-written by Kevin Costello in his film debut alongside Kyle Mooney who also stars in the film. It is set to be released on September 21st 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , Beck Bennett, Kate Lyn Sheil, , , Jorge Lendeborg Jr., , Alexa Demie
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment