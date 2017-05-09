Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose job it is to hunt down and destroy any replicants that find their way to Earth. Replicants are genetically engineered people with short lifespans who have been used solely for work on space colonies for the last few decades. However, when Officer K uncovers a terrifying secret about the replicants that threatens the future of the entire planet, he embarks on a search for a Blade Runner named Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) who has been missing for 30 years. It's here we uncover the truth behind Deckard's identity, after the original movie left it cloaked in mystery. Meanwhile, replicant manufacturer Wallace (Jared Leto) has nefarious intentions on his mind regarding his 'children'.
Set three decades after events in the original 1982 film (based on the 1968 novel 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?' by Philip K. Dick), sci-fi thriller 'Blade Runner 2049' has been directed by the BAFTA nominated Denis Villeneuve ('Prisoners', 'Incendies', 'Sicario'), who takes over from previous director Ridley Scott (now executive producer). The screenplay has been written by the original film's Hampton Fancher alongside Michael Green ('Green Lantern'). It won the Indiewire Critics' Poll Award for Most Anticipated Film of 2017 and is set to be released on October 6th 2017.
