Director: Denis Villeneuve
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still know little about the plot, we do get a glimpse of Ryan Gosling in his leading role as Officer K. We see him approaching the wreckage of what looks like a blimp and then an empty building in which he comes across a gun-wielding Harrison Ford who returns as Rick Deckard. The movie is based 30 years after events in the first movie, the LAPD's Officer K is the new blade runner in town, but his job gets a lot more complicated when he uncovers the truth behind the replicants' existence and sets out to find the long lost Deckard.

'Blade Runner 2049' is the sequel to the 1982 film based on the novel by Philip K. Dick and directed by Ridley Scott, with a story and executive production from Scott himself. It has been directed by the BAFTA nominated Denis Villeneuve ('Prisoners', 'Incendies', 'Sicario'), while the screenplay is written by Hampton Fancher from the original film and Michael Green ('Green Lantern'), who is also penning the script for 'Logan', 'Alien: Covenant' and 'Murder on the Orient Express'. 'Blade Runner 2049' is set to be release on October 6th 2017.


Starring: , , , , Sylvia Hoeks, Ana de Armas, Carla Juri, David Dastmalchian, , ,
