Year: 2018
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's also holder of many secrets. It's former ruler was King T'Chaka, the nation loved their King but he was killed by a bomb explosion, since then his son T'Challa is his rightful heir and  leader of the Black Panther tribe.

After returning to his country, T'Challa finds his country of Wakanda fragmented and in disarray; though his people are still loyal to the crown and his lineage, many people have seized the opportunity to take a piece of Wakanda for themselves - one of which T'Challa is all too familiar with.

Klaw is T'Challa's nemesis and is an incredibly intelligent yet despicably evil man who will go to any lengths to take what he thinks is his for the taking. Klaw wishes to take the Wakandan land for his own and is willing to destroy all its citizens if needs be.

Knowing his country needs help, T'Challa teams up with a special branch of the CIA in a bid to help bring peace to their country, however the fight will be much harder than anyone first expected.

American actor Chadwick Boseman has been cast as the Black Panther and first appeared as the character in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. The Civil War movie starred all The Avengers characters and set up the role of Black Panther with his father’s murder. To prepare for his part much intricacy was paid to his accent, Wakanda is a fictional location so the team behind the movie had to come up with their own dialect, to do this they based the language on Xhosa and asked John Kani (his onscreen father) to help with his pronunciation. To make sure this was continued on the full feature length movie, Boseman worked closely with a dialect coach.


