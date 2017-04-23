Director:
Genre(s): Thriller

Paul is a lonely screenwriter who has been suffering from a serious case of writer's block since his wife left him. As an act of charity, he picks up a hitchhiker named Jack on the way back to his wilderness home and offers him a bed for the night. The next morning, Jack makes breakfast and offers to do some much-needed chores around the house. He's an intense sort of man, though Paul thinks nothing of it until he catches him reading his unfinished script. Jack wants to help Paul write a better story and soon becomes more than a temporary guest at his house. When a series of abductions of young women hit the news, Paul starts to have suspicions about Jack and uncovers some unsettling clues. Soon he realises that he has become a hostage in his own house as Jack threatens violence on Paul and his brand new girlfriend Laura.

'Black Butterfly' is a psychological thriller set for release later this year. Directed by Brian Goodman ('What Doesn't Kill You') with a screenplay by Marc Frydman in his writing debut and Justin Stanley ('Beneath Loch Ness', 'The Shadow Men'), it is a remake of the 2008 French film 'Papillon Noir' by Herve Korian. 


Starring: , , , , Alexandra Klim, Katie McGovern, Nathalie Rapti Gomez
