Director: George Mendeluk
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Yuri is an artist living in Ukrainian Cossack family in the early 1930s. All seems well in the land; the people are free, well-fed - and Yuri himself has fallen in love with the beautiful Natalka whom he has known since he was a child. However, their lives are about to change forever with the new communist regime of Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin. Millions of people in agricultural areas of the USSR are left to starve to death as their harvest is confiscated by a ruthless government. It's a famine known as Holodomor which lasted between 1932 and 1933, and even when farmers try to move to more affluent areas, their travel is impeded by more official regulations. Together the people of Ukraine must band together to take back their country and their crops, and bring this cruel starvation episode to an end.

'Bitter Harvest' is a war romance best on real events that occurred between World War I and World War II. It has been directed by George Mendeluk ('Lonesome Dove: The Series', 'The Kidnapping of the President') with a screenplay by Richard Bachynsky Hoover in his screenwriting debut. 'Bitter Harvest' will be shown in cinemas on February 24th 2017.


Starring: , , Tom Austen, , , , , , Lucy Brown, , , Gary Oliver, Jack Hollington, Richard Ashton, Edward Akrout
