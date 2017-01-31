Yuri is an artist living in Ukrainian Cossack family in the early 1930s. All seems well in the land; the people are free, well-fed - and Yuri himself has fallen in love with the beautiful Natalka whom he has known since he was a child. However, their lives are about to change forever with the new communist regime of Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin. Millions of people in agricultural areas of the USSR are left to starve to death as their harvest is confiscated by a ruthless government. It's a famine known as Holodomor which lasted between 1932 and 1933, and even when farmers try to move to more affluent areas, their travel is impeded by more official regulations. Together the people of Ukraine must band together to take back their country and their crops, and bring this cruel starvation episode to an end.
'Bitter Harvest' is a war romance best on real events that occurred between World War I and World War II. It has been directed by George Mendeluk ('Lonesome Dove: The Series', 'The Kidnapping of the President') with a screenplay by Richard Bachynsky Hoover in his screenwriting debut. 'Bitter Harvest' will be shown in cinemas on February 24th 2017.
Six (Live)
1
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
2
John Wick: Chapter 2
5
The Lego Batman Movie
6
Frozen
9
Pure Comedy
10
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
Yuri is an artist living in Ukrainian Cossack family in the early 1930s. All seems...
'The Lego Batman Movie' have just done a 'behind the scenes' featurette in a way...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades...
Philip is a typical young English gent, except that he has a deepening desire for...
Set in the near future, 'The Space Between Us' is an exploration of the very...
It's been 20 years since we last saw four freewheeling young junkies from Edinburgh spiral...
Based on an astounding true story, this battlefield drama mixes warm emotion with intense action...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed) is an experienced private detective living in London, whose past comes...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
Kimberly Hart, Trini, Jason Lee Scott, Zack Taylor and Billy Cranston are a group of...
Tommy Morris is an expert golfer who learned the sport from his father; the greens-keeper...
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
When Justine, a naive vegetarian high school graduate, arrives at college as a freshman, it's...
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
Chad Cutler is an Irish traveller who entered a life of crime at a young...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Somebody is committing increasingly gruesome and elaborate murders and the FBI don't know where to...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
The actress has been announced to star in 'Godzilla: King of Monsters'.
The actress truly showed her range while listening to co-star David K Harbour’s rousing speech.
The 'Moonlight' star won Best Supporting Actor.
The actress plays a zombie in the new Netflix series.
The model says her son Flynn gets along really well with his dad’s girlfriend Katy Perry.
This was a project he just couldn't say no to.