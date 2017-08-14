Bruce Lee is an undying legend in both the film industry and the martial arts world. He is responsible for bringing Chinese martial arts and, indeed, films of the same theme to widespread Western popularity and is widely thought to be one of the greatest artists of all time. Born in both the year and the hour of the Dragon, his destiny was settled then and there in 1940. Born in San Francisco but raised in Hong Kong, Bruce spent much of his years learning to be a great fighter. Eventually, he moved back to America and opened a school to teach Westerners this ancient Chinese art, but not all his peers were happy about that. Allegedly, kung fu master Wong Jack Man wanted him to close his school down, and so Bruce challenged him to a fight in 1965 citing that if he won, he would be allowed to keep the school open - while if he lost, he'd honour the result and walk away from teaching.
'Birth of the Dragon' is a biopic following the life of Bruce Lee and shot in the style of some of his greatest movies. Based on an article called 'Bruce Lee's Toughest Fight' by Michael Dorgan, the film has been directed by George Nolfi ('The Adjustment Bureau', 'Allegiance') and written by Stephen J. Rivele and Christopher Wilkinson ('Ali', 'Nixon'). It hits cinemas on August 25th 2017.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Hey Sexy Lady
3
Justice League
4
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
5
Tired As F***
6
Six (Live)
7
Sax [Live]
8
It's been a decade since Al Gore's wake-up-call documentary won the Oscar. And here he...
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
When a pioneering inventor and scientist named Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan) is assassinated in his...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
It's the late 80s and Vicki Maloney is on her way home from a party...
Jacques-Yves Cousteau's first fascination with the ocean began with his career as a Naval pilot,...
Most people are brought up with a clear idea of right and wrong, but when...
Lady Sandra Abbott is relieved to finally be planning a well-deserved retirement with her wealthy...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
US Fish and Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) is an expert hunter and...
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
Bruce Lee is an undying legend in both the film industry and the martial arts...
Finnish artist Tuoko Laaksonen used the name "Tom of Finland" as he drew explicit illustrations...
Filmmaker David Lowery reunites the stars from his offbeat Western Ain't Them Bodies Saints for...
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
The actor says he isn't "holding out for more money or doing anything like that".
The drama will be making its return to the streaming service in the near future.
Charlie Cox explains why his character Daredevil 'doesn't have time' for Jessica Jones.