Director:
Year: 2017

Bruce Lee is an undying legend in both the film industry and the martial arts world. He is responsible for bringing Chinese martial arts and, indeed, films of the same theme to widespread Western popularity and is widely thought to be one of the greatest artists of all time. Born in both the year and the hour of the Dragon, his destiny was settled then and there in 1940. Born in San Francisco but raised in Hong Kong, Bruce spent much of his years learning to be a great fighter. Eventually, he moved back to America and opened a school to teach Westerners this ancient Chinese art, but not all his peers were happy about that. Allegedly, kung fu master Wong Jack Man wanted him to close his school down, and so Bruce challenged him to a fight in 1965 citing that if he won, he would be allowed to keep the school open - while if he lost, he'd honour the result and walk away from teaching.

'Birth of the Dragon' is a biopic following the life of Bruce Lee and shot in the style of some of his greatest movies. Based on an article called 'Bruce Lee's Toughest Fight' by Michael Dorgan, the film has been directed by George Nolfi ('The Adjustment Bureau', 'Allegiance') and written by Stephen J. Rivele and Christopher Wilkinson ('Ali', 'Nixon'). It hits cinemas on August 25th 2017.


Starring: Philip Ng, ,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment