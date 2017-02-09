Year: 2017
Genre(s): Documentaries

'Best' follows the legendary football career of George Best; a man who redefined what it meant to be a football player and created within himself what was arguably the first soccer superstar. From his humble beginnings in Belfast, Northern Ireland, he catapulted himself towards fame and fortune with his miraculous feats on the pitch as part of Manchester United. It was a whirlwind career for this sports legend; before he was even 22-years-old he had achieved more than he could have ever hoped. Unfortunately, at that point it meant that the only way he could go was down. When the glory of football faded, he sought excitement and adrenaline from other places, and often that meant at the bottom of a bottle. He drank every single day for 30 years of his life. People stopped seeing him as a football legend, and started seeing him as a troubled character with a self-destruct button and a source of entertainment for gossip-lovers.

In this touching documentary, we explore the euphoric highs and crashing lows of the late George Best, who died at the age of 59 in 2005 following numerous health issues related to his drinking. Directed by Daniel Gordon ('Hillsborough', 'The Fall'), 'Best' will be released in cinemas on February 24th 2017. 


