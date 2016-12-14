Director: Ry Russo-Young
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Samantha Kingston has, to many people, a great life. She has a perfect family and is one of the most popular girls in school. When she wakes up on February 12th, it just seems like a regular Friday. Her best friends will pick her up, they'll go to school and end the day with another epic house party. Unfortunately, that day ends at the same time as her life when they are involved in a road accident. She wakes up in her bed, to her surprise, but discovers that it's Friday morning again. Confused, she spends the rest of the day in a daze of deja vu, but when she finds herself dying and waking up again, she knows something's wrong with her. 

No matter how hard she tries to change things throughout the day, she still wakes up on the same day after the same night. Soon she starts to think that maybe her plight is something to do with a strange girl at her school named Juliet Sykes; a loner and a freak, at least in her and her friends' eyes, who they never stop making fun of. It's only when she starts to feel bad about how they're treating Juliet that she finally accepts that if she has to live this day over and over, she wants to be the best person she can be every time.

Based on the best-selling 2010 young adult novel of the same name by Lauren Oliver, 'Before I Fall' follows very much in the vein of 'Groundhog Day' and 'Edge of Tomorrow', but in a high school setting. It has been directed by Ry Russo-Young ('Nobody Walks') with a screenplay by Maria Maggenti ('Monte Carlo') and Gina Prince-Bythewood ('The Secret Life of Bees') and is set to be released in theatres on March 3rd 2017.


Starring: , , Logan Miller, Kian Lawley, , ,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment