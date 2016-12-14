Samantha Kingston has, to many people, a great life. She has a perfect family and is one of the most popular girls in school. When she wakes up on February 12th, it just seems like a regular Friday. Her best friends will pick her up, they'll go to school and end the day with another epic house party. Unfortunately, that day ends at the same time as her life when they are involved in a road accident. She wakes up in her bed, to her surprise, but discovers that it's Friday morning again. Confused, she spends the rest of the day in a daze of deja vu, but when she finds herself dying and waking up again, she knows something's wrong with her.
No matter how hard she tries to change things throughout the day, she still wakes up on the same day after the same night. Soon she starts to think that maybe her plight is something to do with a strange girl at her school named Juliet Sykes; a loner and a freak, at least in her and her friends' eyes, who they never stop making fun of. It's only when she starts to feel bad about how they're treating Juliet that she finally accepts that if she has to live this day over and over, she wants to be the best person she can be every time.
Based on the best-selling 2010 young adult novel of the same name by Lauren Oliver, 'Before I Fall' follows very much in the vein of 'Groundhog Day' and 'Edge of Tomorrow', but in a high school setting. It has been directed by Ry Russo-Young ('Nobody Walks') with a screenplay by Maria Maggenti ('Monte Carlo') and Gina Prince-Bythewood ('The Secret Life of Bees') and is set to be released in theatres on March 3rd 2017.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
You wouldn't call Kathy the best mother in the world. She's far from responsible when...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
Mary Portman is suffering greatly with the grief of the death of her husband Richard,...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
Where does the line of wellness end and where does illness begin? That's the question...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. Tessa (Katherine Heigl) thought she had a chance to get...
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is arriving imminently, following the stand-alone story of Jyn...
What if the world was a place where homosexuality was the norm, and being heterosexual...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
Samantha Kingston has, to many people, a great life. She has a perfect family and...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
Callum Lynch is a criminal facing the death sentence but is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.