Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final trailer for the forthcoming live-action Disney re-boot. Gaston loves himself more than Belle, Belle loves books more than boys, and Maurice loves his daughter more than anybody else. Meanwhile, the Beast hates everything and everyone equally, but that's about to change when Belle volunteers herself as his prisoner in exchange for her father's freedom. She has much pity for the Beast and wants to make the best out of a terrible situation, especially when he presents her with the library of her dreams. He's relying on her love to rescue him from the curse that binds him in his monstrous form, and to rescue his friends and servants from their furnitural guises. But together they have an important lesson to learn about love and companionship.

'Beauty and the Beast' has been directed by the Academy Award winning Bill Condon ('Dreamgirls', 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn') and written by Stephen Chbosky ('Rent', 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower') and Evan Spiliotopoulos ('Hercules', 'The Huntsman: Winter's War'). Featuring all the lovable characters and songs from the original 1991 animation, it is set to be released in theatres on March 17th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , , Adrian Schiller, ,
