To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just another run down building soon to be turned into ruins but the secrets the beautiful building hold are some laced in magic.
The royal prince who lives in the castle hasn't been seen for years and no one but a witch knows the truth of what happened to him. When Prince Adam was young, he was confronted by a witch seeking shelter from the weather in return for a beautiful rose. The young prince had little time for beggars and dismissed the old woman without much of a thought. As punishment for his cruel arrogance and having seen the lack of love in his heart, the witch curses the prince and his castle.
Having been turned into an unsightly beast with horns and fur much like a goat, he now spends his life in a castle along with his bewitched staff - for they suffer the same curse as their master and have been turned into household objects. The witch didn't want to just punish the thoughtless Prince, she did give him a little hope - she left him with the rose he originally turned down; if he could find true love by the time the last petal fell from the rose on his 21st birthday, he and his castle would be free from the curse.
Unable to come to terms with the reality of what had happened to him, the prince knows that no one would fall in love with such a creature and as such spends his time inside the castle with only a magic mirror able to look on the outside world.
When a beautiful girl finds herself entering the castle whilst looking for her father, the Beast might just be given the chance to counteract the spell.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
You wouldn't call Kathy the best mother in the world. She's far from responsible when...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
Mary Portman is suffering greatly with the grief of the death of her husband Richard,...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
Where does the line of wellness end and where does illness begin? That's the question...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. Tessa (Katherine Heigl) thought she had a chance to get...
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is arriving imminently, following the stand-alone story of Jyn...
What if the world was a place where homosexuality was the norm, and being heterosexual...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
Samantha Kingston has, to many people, a great life. She has a perfect family and...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
Callum Lynch is a criminal facing the death sentence but is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.