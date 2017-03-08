Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon open up about the uniqueness of Belle as a Disney princess in the new 'Beauty and the Beast' film, how important she is for 21st century women as a role model - industrious, learned and courageous as she is - and why Emma is the perfect choice for the role. 

Plus, you can get a glimpse of what the rest of the cast - Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Luke Evans - have to say about the sheer craftsmanship in bringing the 1991 Disney animation to life, as well as the glorious music behind it.

The film is set to be released on March 17th 2017.


Starring: , ,
