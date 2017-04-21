Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited to stay for dinner at her rich clients' - Cathy and Grant's - home after her car breaks down. They're having guests over for a party and once they start arriving she couldn't look more out of place with her bare face, casual clothes and 5 foot 2 stature. The guests try and be polite towards this woman, who could clearly never be a part of their own social circles, but she's strangely drawn to one guest in particular; Grant's business partner Doug Strutt. As the evening wears on and the guests get progressively more drunk, she starts to sense a prejudice in the air in regards to both her nationality and her career choice. But her own prejudices come to the forefront when she discovers Doug's passion for hunting, and her disgust is something she just can't hide.
'Beatriz At Dinner' is a dramatic comedy about the world's most awkward dinner party. It has been directed by Miguel Arteta ('Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day') and written by Mike White ('School of Rock', 'Year of the Dog'), and is due for cinematic release on June 9th 2017.
