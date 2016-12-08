Director:
Year: 2017

Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making cutbacks and the team just aren't getting themselves noticed enough. In a bid to up their popularity and spread some good press, the boss at Baywatch Headquarters brings in an athletic young man named Matt Brody who appears to have far too much confidence in himself. Meanwhile, Mitch has very little confidence in him; mainly because he's spreading a bad example with his endless stream of reckless stunts in the name of fun. Things get serious when a body is found on the beach, and Mitch want to investigate what has happened himself. However, it seems Matt sees this as a step too far and would much rather leave the matter to the police.

'Baywatch' returns after 15 years in the form of a comedy feature film directed by Seth Gordon ('Horrible Bosses', 'Four Christmases') and written by screenwriting partners Damian Shannon and Mark Swift ('Friday the 13th'). While Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Rohrbach will play the iconic characters of Mitch and C.J. originally played by David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, the latter stars are expected to make a cameo. 'Baywatch' will be released in theatres on May 19th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , Ilfenesh Hadera, Jon Bass, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, , , , Belinda Peregrín
