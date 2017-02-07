The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this new reality, they are really struggling with their brand. Mitch Buchanan (Dwayne Johnson) is facing cuts to his squad from the council, because they're apparently not doing enough to get themselves noticed (not even with C.J. Parker's [Kelly Rohrbach] slow-motion run). The top brass at the Baywatch Headquarters decide to try and up the popularity by employing a new member to the team; the young, super-athletic and recklessly wild Matt Brody (Zac Efron) who all the girls might like but Mitch is struggling to whip into shape. He's not exactly setting the best example for safety with his endless spontaneous stunts, and Mitch likes him even less when all he's wearing is minuscule American flag Speedos. But these guys have to find some common ground and band together when a body washes up on their beach.
'Baywatch' is the hilarious movie re-boot of the legendary 90s series of the same name which ended fifteen years ago. Seth Gordon ('Horrible Bosses', 'Four Christmases') is at the helm, with Damian Shannon and Mark Swift ('Friday the 13th') having written the screenplay. Plus, there'll be cameos from the original stars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson (as whom, you'll have to watch to find out). 'Baywatch' is set to be released on May 26th 2017.
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
Helen Shelly was once an internationally renowned Hollywood filmstar, though these days she's living in...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
On paper, the idea of a two-hour 40-minute German comedy may not seem very promising,...
Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...
While this film tackles a huge issue in the history of race relations in America,...
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
Yuri is an artist living in Ukrainian Cossack family in the early 1930s. All seems...
'The Lego Batman Movie' have just done a 'behind the scenes' featurette in a way...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades...
Philip is a typical young English gent, except that he has a deepening desire for...
Set in the near future, 'The Space Between Us' is an exploration of the very...
It's been 20 years since we last saw four freewheeling young junkies from Edinburgh spiral...
Based on an astounding true story, this battlefield drama mixes warm emotion with intense action...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed) is an experienced private detective living in London, whose past comes...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
Kimberly Hart, Trini, Jason Lee Scott, Zack Taylor and Billy Cranston are a group of...
Tommy Morris is an expert golfer who learned the sport from his father; the greens-keeper...
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
The rapper has once again hit out at the new President.
Her world tour is announced following her Super Bowl LI performance.
The singer plays Mia Grey in the second part of the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.
They couldn't have picked a better pair for this legendary song.