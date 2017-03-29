Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Comedies

There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However, they are seriously losing money and in order to boost their brand, a PR executive encourages them to get some fresh blood on the team. Matt Brody may have landed two gold medals in the field, but that doesn't guarantee he'll be right for the squad. He's far from an impressive addition in the eyes of Mitch Buchanan; he may be prettier, but he hasn't got the brains or the brawn to match up to him. Matt thinks the job is just about educating people on sunburn and stopping them from drowning, but when it becomes clear that there's a drug ring in the area and a body subsequently washes up on the beach, their job gets a whole lot more complicated. Yeah, they should probably leave it to the police, but instead they decide on an unauthorised undercover sting operation instead. Maybe thrill-seeking Matt can teach Mitch and the team a thing or two about living life on the edge. Or maybe he'll just run like hell.

The eagerly anticipated comedy reboot of the unforgettable 90s TV series 'Baywatch' is now well on its way. Featuring cameos from original stars Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff, the movie comes fifteen years after the show ended. It has been directed by Seth Gordon ('Horrible Bosses', 'Four Christmases'), while Shannon and Mark Swift ('Friday the 13th') wrote the screenplay. 'Baywatch' comes to theatres on May 26th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , Ilfenesh Hadera, Charlotte McKinney, Angelique Kenney, , , Haviland Stillwell
