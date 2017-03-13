Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Baby is a young man with a talent for driving and a love of music. As such, he uses his remarkable abilities as a getaway driver for a gang of criminals led by the ruthless Doc. Baby doesn't want to have to do this forever, but agrees to one more heist. Unfortunately, the probability of success is low, and his risk of death extremely high. When he meets a beautiful waitress named Deborah, he decides he wants to give up his life of crime once and for all - but Doc was never going to let him get away that easily. He risks life and limb attempting to leave town with the love of his life - trying his best to protect her because he knows that Doc wants to use her to get to him. He might be the best driver you'll find anywhere, but that doesn't give him much of a head start when an entire gang go after him.

'Baby Driver' is a new crime comedy from the erudite Edgar Wright ('Shaun of the Dead', 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'), who wrote and directed the project instead of 'Ant-Man'. It premiered at SXSW in March and last year came fifth place in the Indiewire Critics' Poll for Most Anticipated Film of 2017. It is set to hit UK theatres on August 16th 2017, with the US cinematic release coming August 11th. 


Starring: , , , , , ,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment