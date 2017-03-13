Baby is a young man with a talent for driving and a love of music. As such, he uses his remarkable abilities as a getaway driver for a gang of criminals led by the ruthless Doc. Baby doesn't want to have to do this forever, but agrees to one more heist. Unfortunately, the probability of success is low, and his risk of death extremely high. When he meets a beautiful waitress named Deborah, he decides he wants to give up his life of crime once and for all - but Doc was never going to let him get away that easily. He risks life and limb attempting to leave town with the love of his life - trying his best to protect her because he knows that Doc wants to use her to get to him. He might be the best driver you'll find anywhere, but that doesn't give him much of a head start when an entire gang go after him.
'Baby Driver' is a new crime comedy from the erudite Edgar Wright ('Shaun of the Dead', 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'), who wrote and directed the project instead of 'Ant-Man'. It premiered at SXSW in March and last year came fifth place in the Indiewire Critics' Poll for Most Anticipated Film of 2017. It is set to hit UK theatres on August 16th 2017, with the US cinematic release coming August 11th.
So Sexy
1
Atomic Blonde
2
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
3
Six (Live)
4
Boof Baf
5
Shape Of You
6
Hey Sexy Lady
7
XXX
8
Baby Driver
9
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
10
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
In the future, technology has been developed to control the Earth's climate; weather forecasts have...
Nineteenth-century American poet Emily Dickinson might be well known now for her classic catalogue of...
Greg Heffley is a bright young boy who is desperately tired of not having control...
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
Michael and Jenny are a young couple who pass through a quaint little town in...
Daniel Carter is a cop who gets sucked into the most terrifying ordeal of his...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Filmmaker Gurinder Chada (Bend It Like Beckham) draws on her own family history to explore...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With an extra dose of attitude and energy, this Irish comedy-drama hits us like a...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
It's no surprise that this creep-out horror thriller is packed with whizzy visual invention, since...
At just 27 years old, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has an almost overwhelming set of...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...