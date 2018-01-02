Director:
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The Avengers’ unite with ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy’ to stop the evil Thanos. Directed by The Russo Brothers, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ hits cinemas this spring.

After the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Infinity War’ sees The Avengers left broken and divided. Some of them even look different, with Captain America (Chris Evans) sporting a beard and the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) with newly blonde hair.

The Avengers: Infinity WarThe Avengers face their biggest threat year in ‘Infinity War’

But if anyone can unite the Avengers it’s Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), who knows the superhero collective are needed now more than ever, as he senses a ‘greater threat' approaching Earth.

The greater threat comes in the form of Thanos (Josh Brolin), a ‘despot of intergalactic infamy’, whose goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones and use them to inflict evil on all of reality.

It’s everything the Avengers have been training for - to save the very future of Earth, which has never been more uncertain. But to face a intergalactic enemy like Thanos they’ll need all the help they can get, and luckily the Guardians of the Galaxy are about to touch down.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have told fans to expect big things from Thanos this time around, describing him as “a very interesting and complex villain.”

“I think his motivations are, albeit, psychotic, compelling, and I think that this, in a lot of ways, is his movie,” Joe Russo said in December. “So it’s going to be very interesting to see how people respond to Thanos.”

With the biggest cast of superheroes and villains ever assembled on screen, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ hits cinemas on May 4 2018.

The Avengers: Infinity War ThanosJosh Brolin as Thanos

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Benicio Del Toro, Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment