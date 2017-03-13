Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission to Berlin during the Cold War, just ahead of the fall of the Berlin Wall. She teams up with station chief David Percival as they attempt to uncover the truth behind the murder of one of their own agents, James Gascoigne; it's a personal mission for Lorraine, who once had quite the romantic connection with the spy. Along the way, she and David discover that they have been infiltrated by more than one double agent. They must use their skills of disguise, combat and driving to find the document that will expose the espionage group that betrayed them, being careful not to put their trust in anyone - no matter how seductive they may be.
Directed by David Leitch in his feature film directorial debut (not counting his uncredied stint on 2014's 'John Wick'), the script for 'Atomic Blonde' has been adapted by Kurt Johnstad ('Act of Valor', '300') from the 2013 Oni Press graphic novel series 'The Coldest City' written and illustrated by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart respectively. Having premiered at SXSW in March, the film is set to hit movie theatres on July 28th 2017.
