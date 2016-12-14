Director:
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Callum Lynch is a criminal facing the death sentence but is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to escape his fate by joining the mysterious Animus Project set up by Abstergo Industries. Abstergo is to its time essentially what the Knights Templar was in the 12th and 13th century, and want to hook Lynch up to an experimental piece of technology that will allow him to experience and explore the memories of his ancestor Aguilar de Nerha who lived as an Assassin in 15th century Spain. He's returning to the age of the Spanish Inquisition which means he must absorb the warrior skills of his long-dead relative - but that only means that he's developing the tools to take down the organisation that pose a threat to him in the modern day. 

Directed by Justin Kurzel ('The Snowtown Murders'), 'Assassin's Creed' is his second venture with Michael Fassbender (who also produced the movie) after 2015's 'Macbeth', which was also co-written by this film's screenwriter Michael Lesslie. Writing duo Adam Cooper and Bill Collage ('Exodus: Gods and Kings', 'Allegiant') were also on hand with this script. 'Assassin's Creed' is based on the video game franchise which began in 2007 and is set for release in the US on December 21st 2016.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , , Matias Varela, Carlos Bardem, Javier Gutiérrez, Hovik Keuchkerian
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment