Director: Steven C. Miller
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Mikey and JP Lindel are two brothers who have always been close. They only had each other's support as they were growing up, and now JP has come out of the other side with his own construction company, while Mikey has taken the more dangerous path of violent gang life. JP wants to get Mikey out of his mobster world and get him a respectable job, but he knows that all he can do is be there for him when it comes down to it. It doesn't mean that he's accepting of Mikey's lifestyle, however - when a mutual friend (plain clothes detectice Sal) informs him that Mikey's been dealing cocaine, he's angry and confronts him, but he has no idea just how bad the situation is. When crime boss Eddie King gets him men to kidnap Mikey's teenage daughter Alexis, JP agrees to team up with Mikey to hunt down the people who are tormenting them and kill them all one by one.

'Arsenal' is gangster thriller starring Nicolas Cage and John Cusack. It has been directed by Steven C. Miller ('Marauders', 'The Aggression Scale', 'Silent Night') and written by Jason Mosberg in his screenwriting debut, and it's already in movie theatres.


Starring: , , , , Lydia Hull, Heather Johansen, Carrie Jo Hubrich, William Mark McCullough, Abbie Gayle, Tyler Jon Olson, Christopher Coppola, Tamara Belous, Christopher Rob Bowen, Vivian Benitez
