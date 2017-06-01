Director: David F. Sandberg
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Horror, Suspense

After the death of his daughter, doll maker Samuel Mullins had a crisis of self. Children have been his life and making toys to make them happy was something that offered him much joy. Now he lives with his wife and they still mourn the loss of their daughter some twenty years prior.  

They live in a large yet rundown home and the doll maker decides to open up his home to Sister Charlotte and a group of orphaned children. Other than a roof over their heads, the Mullins don't have much to offer them but it's more than they have at the moment so they accept the couple's generosity.

One of the children he takes in is called Janice and she soon starts exploring the home. As she tries to enter one locked room, Samuel stops her and tells her that it's locked for a reason. Janice continues on her way; she loves all the dolls in the house, they become her friends and often sits down and has a dolls tea party with them. One of the dolls is extremely large - almost the same size as Janice - and it seems that the doll takes just as much of an initial liking for Janice as she does for it. Knowing the dark history of the doll, Mullins can't keep the doll from associating with the child, even though Janice doesn't realise the immediate danger she's in.

Annabelle 2 is a standalone story but the second in the Annabelle franchise, the first of which was released in 2014 and directed by John R. Leonetti.

Whereas the first film explains that the doll Annabelle has been possessed by a woman who was a member of a satanic cult called the Disciples of the Ram and died holding the doll. This new version of the movie takes a different twist on tale.


Starring: Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Coulthard, Grace Fulton, Lou Lou Safran Samara, Lee Taylor Buck, Lotta Losten, Adam Bartley
