It's 2017 and many who thought climate change was not an immediate problem have been forced to eat their words over events that have occurred in the last couple of years the world over, from the predicted flooding of the World Trade Center Memorial site to the disastrous effect of Cyclone Debbie on Australia's Great Barrier Reef. This new documentary follows the journey of former Vice President of the United States Al Gore as he campaigns to convince the US government to take drastic steps in overcoming the imminent threat that is global warming, such as investing in renewable energy sources. It focuses largely on the major damage that can be inflicted on the progress we have made already by policies put forth by the current president Donald Trump, as whispers suggest he wants out of the 2016 Paris Agreement - a contract that marked an enormous step in combating climate change as a global nation.
Directed by Bonni Cohen ('The Rape of Europa') and Jon Shenk ('Lost Boys of Sudan'), 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power' is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2006 documentary 'An Inconvenient Truth' which was directed by Davis Guggenheim. It is set to be released in theatres on July 28th 2017.
