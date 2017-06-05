From a very young age, all Barry Seal had wanted to do was fly and by the time he was 15 he'd already qualified for a license to fly a plane himself. As Barry grew older, he took his passion on as a profession and became a fulltime pilot flying routine trips from one city to another.
When he’s approached by the CIA to become a freelance pilot on their behalf Barry finds it hard to refuse the lure of spy life. And so began a complex life of lies whilst working for the CIA and his double life working for notorious drug lord, Pablo Escobar.
Even before Pablo reached the pinnacle of his power, he had too much money to know what to do with and he had major problems transporting drugs into his target market, Florida in the USA. Barry Seal was the answer to Pablo’s problems. He had the aircraft and he had the knowledge to manoeuvre under the radar.
As Seal became more and more trusted by each of the parties on either side of the law, his personal smuggling operation grew significantly – he became so successful that he owned a number of planes and set up his own airport base at Mena, Arkansas.
With Pablo still thinking Barry was loyal to him whilst the CIA was keeping tabs on the money and cargo coming into the US, Barry began taking liberties which eventually alerted the Drug Enforcement Agency who were the real people tasked with controlling Escobar and the drugs he was attempting to distribute into the US.
Even though Seal was on the wrong side of the law, he still had protection as he kept up his undocumented affiliation with the CIA. With bag and bags of cash hidden throughout his house and garden, the pilot was finally a success but no one’s luck can run on and on when you’re playing such a high stakes game.
American Made was originally called Mena after the airport base where Seal flew in and out of.
