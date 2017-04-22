Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Thriller

Mitch Rapp truly has nothing left in his life to lose. Following the death of his parents in an horrific car crash when he was a teenager, he has been on a collision course with authority, eventually being expelled from three boarding schools. Life seemed to be coming together when he met the love of his life Katrina, but only moments after he proposed to her on the beach, an armed terrorist opens fire on the crowd killing her and many others. Now life has become nothing more than a pursuit of revenge and he trains hard, learning how to handle a firearm all in preparation for taking the terrorist and his cohorts down once and for all. Naturally he draws the attention of the CIA, who recruit him into their black ops. He is sent to a cabin in the woods where a warrior of a man named Stan Hurley runs a team of highly skilled assassins and he is invited to investigate the ongoing series of terrorist attacks while trying to prevent the onset of World War 3.

Based on the 2010 novel of the same name by Vince Flynn, 'American Assassin' has been directed by Primetime Emmy winner Michael Cuesta ('Homeland', 'Dexter') with a screenplay by Stephen Schiff ('Ultimate Rush'), Michael Finch ('Hitman: Agent 47'), and Edward Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz ('Jack Reacher: Never Go Back', 'The Last Samurai'). It is scheduled for release on September 15th 2017.


Starring: , , Shiva Negar, ,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment