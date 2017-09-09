Michael Spurlock is a former salesman turned pastor whose first assignment is to close a smalltown church that has a meagre congregation of just 12 people, and sell the land that it sits on. While most folk have come to accept the state of the All Saints Episcopal Church, Michael knows that it can't continue without more public interest. And it's not as if they're not trying to encourage more worshippers to join them - in fact, a large group of refugees from Burma have arrived and they have nothing to their name except hope and their faith. Michael decides that he will do everything in his power to keep the church open for the sake of these people, and before long he has a religious revelation. Having heard God finally answer his prayers, he embarks on the difficult project of turning the land into a farm. It would bring in enough profit to save the church from closure and even provide employment for the refugees. On the other hand, Michael is risking everything he has in the world for something that may never be successful, but he knows he can turn it all around if he believes in God - and himself - enough.
Based on a true story, 'All Saints' is a religious drama directed by Steve Gomer ('Sunset Park', 'Veronica Mars') and written by Steve Armour in his full-length feature debut. It is set to be released on August 25th 2017.
