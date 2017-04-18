Director: Gavin Wiesen
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

When Ginnie introduces her boyfriend Martin to her father Mr. Gallo, it's safe to say he is left extremely unimpressed by Martin's career as a banjo player. Six months down the line, Mr. Gallo is back in Los Angeles, knocking on Martin's door asking after his daughter. Though Martin broke up with her a while ago, he does have a possible address for her and agrees to accompany Mr. Gallo to the place in question. They don't find the daughter but they do end up picking up one of her former roommates. This little mission of theirs turns out to be a lot more dangerous than Martin thought it would be, and he and Mr. Gallo ending searching for Ginnie for a whole night getting into all sorts of trouble; Mr. Gallo is suspiciously adept at and unfazed by fighting, and they even get themselves locked up in a police cell. That's bonding like we've never known it before.

Gavin Wiesen ('The Art of Getting By') is at the helm of this hilarious action comedy 'All Nighter', which has a screenplay by Seth W. Owen ('Morgan', 'Peepers'). Starring Analeigh Tipton, Emile Hirsch and J.K. Simmons, the film was released in March 2017.

