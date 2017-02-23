Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band together on the ship Covenant, hoping to uncover a previously untrodden paradise. Among them are Daniels, an expert in terraforming, and Walter, a synthetic android who looks like a replica of David though much more advanced. Unfortunately, the paradise they hoped for doesn't exist and instead they bump into David himself who is 'living' in a world full of terrifying creatures. The face huggers are back, the xenomorph is definitely back, and there is a sickness that threatens to engulf them all.
Perhaps a dark prophecy of what's to come lies in the 'Last Supper' clip, where one of the crew members, Faris, starts apparently choking on her food as the pilot jokes, 'The food's not that bad'. The scene and the words themselves hearken back to the famous chestburster scene from the original 1979 film, where Kane suffers a grisly alien attack during the final meal before cryostasis. Thankfully, this time was just a minor choking incident, and Walter was on hand to save his team member.
'Alien: Covenant' is the second part in the new prequel series for the franchise, and the sequel to 2012's 'Prometheus'. Directed by the Oscar nominated Ridley Scott ('Blade Runner', 'The Martian') with a screenplay by John Logan ('Penny Dreadful', 'Spectre'), it has already made 7th place in the Most Anticipated Films of 2017 in the Indiewire Critics' Poll. The trailer features a sensationally eerie cover of Nat King Cole's 'Nature Boy' by Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, and the film is set to be released on May 19th 2017.
XXX
1
Six (Live)
2
So Sexy
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
Spider Man: Homecoming - Trailer
7
How Would You Feel (Paean) [Live]
8
Dat Sexy Body
9
That's What I Like [Live]
10
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
This film recounts such a great true story that we don't mind the fact that...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Maddy is an 18-year-old girl who lives in a beautiful big house in a nice...
Everyone has dreamed of owning Aladdin's lamp at some point in their life, and some...
Planning a wedding should be a happy time for anyone, but it becomes a desperate...
Veronica enjoys a life of luxury with her rich husband, though work has never been...
Matt Damon talks about the complexities of his character in a short featurette for his...
After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Country music has long been associated as a storytelling journey, but the evolution of the...
Tony Webster is a retired man in his sixties whose past comes back to haunt...
Shahid Akhtar is a young Muslim living in Manchester who is desperate to find love....
'Best' follows the legendary football career of George Best; a man who redefined what it...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
The singer releases her new album later this year.