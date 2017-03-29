Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Sci-fi, Fantasy

In this early clip from Alien: Covenant, we see two technicians in full bodysuits approach an operating table in a huge open theatre and begin to create an artificial life. They uncover a basic skeleton structure and step by step a humanlike body is formed. As the process completes, the body is uncovered and Michael Fassebender's character, Walter, is revealed; an android who's been created to join the crew of the spaceship Covenant which is set to journey to a distant planet on a expedition. The land is a exotic paradise but the mysteries it holds soon become a huge problem for the crew of Covenant. 

Director Ridley Scott has had a long relationship with the Alien franchise; the first movie (released in 1979) was actually only his second attempt at directing and the movie won an Oscar for best visual effects.There's been a number of other directors put their spin on the Alien movies but in 2012 Scott retuned to the directors chair with Promethius - the precursor to Alien Covenant. 

The music playing in the background of the 'Walter' clip is the hauntingly beautiful 'I Feel You' by Melanie De Biasio and remixed by EELS. The original version of the track was featured on Melanie's second studio album 'No Deal'. 


