Director: Elliott Lester
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home to him after a long vacation. He awaits their arrival at the airport, but they never come. The plane that they were travelling on crashed after a miscommunication by air traffic controllers, and they didn't survive. Racked with the worst grief he has ever experienced, he is determined to have justice for his family. Meanwhile, the AFC in charge Jake Bonanos has managed to avoid being named responsible and is advised to change his name and move his family away to avoid attacks from angry vigilantes. Unfortunately for him, it doesn't take Roman too long to track him down. He wants an apology from the man he believes is responsible for the death of his wife and daughter, but does he also want revenge?

'Aftermath' is a gritty thriller based on the true events of the 2005 murder of air traffic controller Peter Nielsen by Vitaly Kaloyev, the latter of whom lost his wife and children following the crash of Bashkirian Airlines Flight 2937 in 2002. Directed by Elltt Lester ('Blitz', 'Love Is the Drug') with a screenplay by Javier Gullón ('Enemy', 'Invader'), the film is scheduled to be released worldwide on April 7th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , Larry Sullivan,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment