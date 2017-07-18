Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you might expect. In fact, 13-year-old Meg Murry (Storm Reid), her brother Charles (Deric McCabe) and her friend Calvin (Levi Miller) are about to discover that there's a lot more to the universe in which they live than they could possibly have imagined.

Haunted by the mysterious disappearance of her scientist father Alex (Chris Pine), Meg finds herself at the home of three women named Mrs. Who, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Which (Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey); women who may seem like ordinary neighbours at first, but are in fact supernatural beings with the ability to transport themselves through time and space.

They offer to send the children to space so that Meg can seek out her father, and find out what's really out there. Unfortunately, there's a darkness that has engulfed Mr Murry, and it is threatening to consume the entire universe. Meg is the only person with the ability to bring the light back, so she must release her inner warrior and be braver and smarter than she's ever had to be before.

'A Wrinkle In Time' is the forthcoming fantasy adventure from Disney. Directed by the Academy Award nominated Ava DuVernay ('Middle of Nowhere', 'Selma') with a screenplay by Oscar winner Jennifer Lee ('Frozen', 'Wreck-It Ralph'), the film is based on the 1963 novel by Madeleine L'Engle - the rights of which have been owned by Disney since 2010, but various developmental difficulties have prevented its fruition.

The book was the winner of the Newbery Medal, the Sequoyah Book Award and the Lewis Carroll Shelf Award, and this marks the first film adaptation of the story since 2003's TV movie. It is set to be released in US movie theatres on March 9th 2018


