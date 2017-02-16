Director: Amma Asante
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a stir within both the UK and South African governments when he - as the Prince of Bechuanaland (now Botswana) - fell in love and decided to marry a white woman named Ruth Williams from London.

David Oyelowo opens up about how Susan Williams' book 'Colour Bar' helped him to immerse himself fully into the role, while director Amma Asante speaks about her fascination with the theme of African independence. Rosamund Pike weighs in the importance of love throughout the story, and all of them, along with screenwriter Guy Hibbert, reflect on the legacy and influence that Seretse Khama's story had on the world. As testament to that, their son Ian Khama is now the current President of Botswana and has been for almost ten years.


Starring: , , Amma Asante
