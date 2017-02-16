'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a stir within both the UK and South African governments when he - as the Prince of Bechuanaland (now Botswana) - fell in love and decided to marry a white woman named Ruth Williams from London.
David Oyelowo opens up about how Susan Williams' book 'Colour Bar' helped him to immerse himself fully into the role, while director Amma Asante speaks about her fascination with the theme of African independence. Rosamund Pike weighs in the importance of love throughout the story, and all of them, along with screenwriter Guy Hibbert, reflect on the legacy and influence that Seretse Khama's story had on the world. As testament to that, their son Ian Khama is now the current President of Botswana and has been for almost ten years.
Six (Live)
1
So Sexy
2
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
3
Boof Baf
4
That's What I Like [Live]
5
Hey Sexy Lady
6
XXX
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Pussy
9
Fast & Furious 8 (The Fate Of The Furious)
10
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Maddy is an 18-year-old girl who lives in a beautiful big house in a nice...
Everyone has dreamed of owning Aladdin's lamp at some point in their life, and some...
Planning a wedding should be a happy time for anyone, but it becomes a desperate...
Veronica enjoys a life of luxury with her rich husband, though work has never been...
Matt Damon talks about the complexities of his character in a short featurette for his...
After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Country music has long been associated as a storytelling journey, but the evolution of the...
Tony Webster is a retired man in his sixties whose past comes back to haunt...
Shahid Akhtar is a young Muslim living in Manchester who is desperate to find love....
'Best' follows the legendary football career of George Best; a man who redefined what it...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
While the premise of this movie makes it look like a sci-fi adventure, the truth...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
Helen Shelly was once an internationally renowned Hollywood filmstar, though these days she's living in...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
On paper, the idea of a two-hour 40-minute German comedy may not seem very promising,...
Affleck was recently confirmed to be NOT directing 'The Batman', despite many rumours that he would be doing so.
But what about Jack White and Alicia Keys?