Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Nineteenth-century American poet Emily Dickinson might be well known now for her classic catalogue of work, but when she was alive she was elusive to most. As much as she was always a bright, intelligent and well-behaved child, as she grew older she disappointed her father Edward by refusing to marry or give herself to the church. Instead, she preferred her own company; shutting herself inside and becoming so reclusive and reluctant of guests that she was noticed by many. She shared few friendships in her lifetime, and even those she had - like that with sister-in-law Susan Gilbert - were wrought with pain and uncertainty. She was the victim of a number of bereavements in her lifetime, experiences that would have a massive effect on her health and her later popular literary work.

'A Quiet Passion' is the story of one of the most famous yet reclusive poets in American history; Emily Dickinson. Directed and written by the award-winning Terence Davies ('The Deep Blue Sea', 'The House of Mirth', 'Distant Voices, Still Lives'), it follows her relatively happy childhood and subsequent withdrawal from society in her later years. It is set to be released in US movie theatres on April 7th 2017.


Starring: , , Duncan Duff, , , , Verona Verbakel, , Miles Richardson, Sara Vertongen, Trevor Cooper, Simone Milsdochter, Eric Loren,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment