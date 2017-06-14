C and M are a married couple who love one another very much, they live together in their little detached suburban home where C composes his music. The pair are incredibly close and when C is killed in a fatal car accident M is left with only the memories of their time together.
M goes to the morgue to identify her husband and confirms that the body is him and returns to their little home. M is alone but not quite as alone as she thinks. C didn't cross over to the spirit world, he remained on Earth and is now living in their house. M is full of grief for the loss of her husband and often listens to his musical compositions, particularly the song he wrote for her.
Whilst M is living in the real world, time and space are a completely different case for C as months and years feel like minutes and seconds. When M attempts to move on with her life and finally brings a man back to her home, C becomes angry and his manifestation and causes the power to go out as well as throwing books around the home.
Feeling locked into her old life, M leaves the home and C is left behind. As time passes C observes its new inhabitants as they come and go. Some of the families are happy with the ghostly presence in the property while others are less so, eventually the house is made derelict but C's journey is far from over.
A Ghost Story is directed by David Lowery who also cast both Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck in his 2013 drama Ain't Them Bodies Saints.
The score for the movie was made by musician Daniel Hart and it plays an crucial role in setting the tone for the movie. The lead track on the trailer is called 'I Get Overwhelmed' and was written and recorded by Daniel and the rest of his band mates who perform under the name Dark Rooms.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Hey Sexy Lady
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
Boof Baf
5
Something Just Like This [Lyric]
6
Six (Live)
7
Black Panther
8
Shape Of You [Lyric]
9
Sax [Live]
10
Queen Victoria was one of the United Kingdom's most loved monarchs. She ruled over her...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
To launch their new Dark Universe franchise, Universal has taken an approach that mixes murky...
Daphne du Maurier's 1951 mystery-romance novel has been adapted for theatre, radio, TV and film,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
At just 12-years-old, Miguel Rivera is already quite an accomplished guitar player, aspiring to be...
Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher) is a genius for his meagre 11 years and the reason...
Forests can be mysterious and bewildering places, but for Paul and his family it is...
A fictionalised story from the life of Wolfgang Mozart, this lavishly produced period drama is...
This British satirical comedy may be a bit of a mess, but since it's based...
Since being adopted into the Brown family, Paddington bear is now a big part of...
This may look like a rather typical American indie thriller, but British filmmaker Christopher Smith...
Whitney Houston, the woman behind the 1992 number one hit cover of 'I Will Always...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
The Duffer Brothers and their actors talk about the forthcoming Netflix show.
Yorke told BBC Radio 6 Music that the technical issues during their iconic 1997 performance were so bad that he was on the verge of walking off stage.