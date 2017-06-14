Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

C and M are a married couple who love one another very much, they live together in their little detached suburban home where C composes his music. The pair are incredibly close and when C is killed in a fatal car accident M is left with only the memories of their time together.

M goes to the morgue to identify her husband and confirms that the body is him and returns to their little home. M is alone but not quite as alone as she thinks. C didn't cross over to the spirit world, he remained on Earth and is now living in their house. M is full of grief for the loss of her husband and often listens to his musical compositions, particularly the song he wrote for her.

Whilst M is living in the real world, time and space are a completely different case for C as months and years feel like minutes and seconds. When M attempts to move on with her life and finally brings a man back to her home, C becomes angry and his manifestation and causes the power to go out as well as throwing books around the home.

Feeling locked into her old life, M leaves the home and C is left behind. As time passes  C observes its new inhabitants as they come and go. Some of the families are happy with the ghostly presence in the property while others are less so, eventually the house is made derelict but C's journey is far from over.

A Ghost Story is directed by David Lowery who also cast both Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck in his 2013 drama Ain't Them Bodies Saints.

The score for the movie was made by musician Daniel Hart and it plays an crucial role in setting the tone for the movie. The lead track on the trailer is called 'I Get Overwhelmed' and was written and recorded by Daniel and the rest of his band mates who perform under the name Dark Rooms.


