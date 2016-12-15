Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Thriller

Where does the line of wellness end and where does illness begin? That's the question on the mind of one young business official with big dreams. He is forced to visit a mysterious 'wellness center' in the middle of the Swiss Alps; a beautiful location where his boss has been staying for therapy. It seems like an incredible place to be treated, whatever your ailment, with its vast array of treatments, spas and therapies - many of which are unique and innovative. But all is not what it seems at this wellness center; there's a sinister melancholy in the air and soon our protagonist finds himself struggling with his own sanity, unable to leave but too frightened to stay. It becomes clear that there is an affliction affecting all the residents, the cure for which is an ominous mystery.

The trailer for 'A Cure For Wellness' has arrived; a steampunk-style mystery thriller directed by the Oscar-winning Gore Verbinski ('Pirates of the Caribbean', 'The Lone Ranger') with a screenplay by Justin Haythe ('Revolutionary Road'). Set to the soundtrack of a The Ramones' 'I Wanna Be Sedated' as done in a dreamy trip hop style by Finnish singer-songwriter Mirel Wagner, the trailer cites the release date for February 17th 2017.


Starring: , , , Adrian Schiller, , Godehard Giese, Angelina Häntsch, Jeff Burrell, Annette Lober, Eric Todd, Christian Brauer, Thomas Richter, Chris Huszar, Marko Buzin
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment