Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed) is an experienced private detective living in London, whose past comes rushing back with the return of his long-lost girlfriend Shelley (Billie Piper). But that's the least of his troubles. He's called in by an escort named Melody (Cush Jumbo) following the disappearance of her Russian flatmate after the latter had left for an appointment with a client. She's willing to pay whatever cost Tommy has in mind to get her friend back, a friend who was last seen in CCTV footage arriving at a hotel in Paddington. So where better to start looking? He also enlists the help of an unlikely friend to go undercover. However, it soon becomes clear that this is a lot bigger than he first thought; he's being threatened by suits as he gets closer to uncovering the dark underworld of London's social politics. There's a disturbing religious undertone to this case, which leads Tommy unwittingly into a world of violence and terrorism.
Directed by the award-winning Pete Travis ('Dredd', 'Endgame', 'Vantage Point') with a screenplay by Patrick Neate ('The Tesseract') who wrote the original novel of the same name in 2005, 'City of Tiny Lights' is an intense mystery crime thriller which is set to be released in cinemas on April 7th 2017.
Six (Live)
1
Boof Baf
2
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
A Little Uncanny
5
Sing
6
Sax [Live]
7
Shape Of You [Lyric]
8
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed) is an experienced private detective living in London, whose past comes...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
Kimberly Hart, Trini, Jason Lee Scott, Zack Taylor and Billy Cranston are a group of...
Tommy Morris is an expert golfer who learned the sport from his father; the greens-keeper...
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
When Justine, a naive vegetarian high school graduate, arrives at college as a freshman, it's...
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
Chad Cutler is an Irish traveller who entered a life of crime at a young...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Somebody is committing increasingly gruesome and elaborate murders and the FBI don't know where to...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Georg Elser was an ordinary German worker with an ordinary life just like anyone else...
Hopes were high that this film might finally crack the curse of movies based on...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
Mackenzie Phillips set out for the family vacation of a lifetime with three of his...
The film is due for release December 15, 2017.