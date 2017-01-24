Director: Pete Travis
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Thriller

Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed) is an experienced private detective living in London, whose past comes rushing back with the return of his long-lost girlfriend Shelley (Billie Piper). But that's the least of his troubles. He's called in by an escort named Melody (Cush Jumbo) following the disappearance of her Russian flatmate after the latter had left for an appointment with a client. She's willing to pay whatever cost Tommy has in mind to get her friend back, a friend who was last seen in CCTV footage arriving at a hotel in Paddington. So where better to start looking? He also enlists the help of an unlikely friend to go undercover. However, it soon becomes clear that this is a lot bigger than he first thought; he's being threatened by suits as he gets closer to uncovering the dark underworld of London's social politics. There's a disturbing religious undertone to this case, which leads Tommy unwittingly into a world of violence and terrorism.

Directed by the award-winning Pete Travis ('Dredd', 'Endgame', 'Vantage Point') with a screenplay by Patrick Neate ('The Tesseract') who wrote the original novel of the same name in 2005, 'City of Tiny Lights' is an intense mystery crime thriller which is set to be released in cinemas on April 7th 2017.


Starring: , , , Cush Jumbo, , Hannah Rae, , , Rizwan Shebani
