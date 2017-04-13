In 1980, a group of six armed terrorists storm the Iranian embassy in London, taking no less than 26 innocent people hostage. What none of them could foresee is that this would turn into an almost week-long battle between the gunmen and a team of SAS soldiers, as the latter try to navigate the 6 floor, 30 room fortress in a bid to take down the attackers who are demanding the release of prisoners in the Khuzestan Province. It's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's chance to publicly show her country how she deals with terrorist attacks and so a BBC news crew documents the entire debacle from the streets outside. Tragically, soldiers were not able to secure the safe release of all the hostages and two of them perished, along with five of the six terrorists.
'6 Days' is the shocking true story adaptation of the Iranian Embassy siege; an incident which left the London building closed for thirteen years afterwards. It has been directed by Toa Fraser ('The Dead Lands', 'Naming Number Two') and written by his previous collaborator Glenn Standring ('Perfect Creature', 'Truth About Demons'). The film is scheduled to be released in the UK on August 4th 2017.
