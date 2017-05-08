Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Horror, Suspense

Lisa and Kate are two sisters on vacation in Mexico and they're looking for a little adventure. They are encourage to go cage-diving (also known as swimming with sharks) by some daredevil guys they meet at a bar. Initially reluctant, once they are in the cage and underwater with a majestic great white shark, they realise how amazing their experience is. However, that feeling doesn't last very long when an enormous shark begins circling them and the cable attaching their cage to the boat snaps. They plummet 47 metres to the ocean floor and panic when they realise how little oxygen they have left. To make matters worse, the shark has followed them and is able to bite through the iron bars of their cage. Their freedom means that they are now able to swim to the surface, but with the toothy sea giant still hanging about accompanied by some hungry friends, perhaps they were safer trapped inside the cage.

'47 Meters Down' is a nail-biting horror directed by Johannes Roberts ('The Other Side of the Door', 'Storage 24') who co-wrote the script with his frequent collaborator Ernest Riera. It is set to be released in theatres on June 16th 2017.


Starring: , , , Chris J. Johnson, Yani Gellman, Santiago Segura
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment