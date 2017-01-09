Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Georg Elser was an ordinary German worker with an ordinary life just like anyone else around him. He fell in love with a beautiful young woman named Else Härlen, and you would've thought that her being married was his biggest problem. However, as Adolf Hitler's ascent to power became more pronounced, Georg felt more and more obligated to do something to save the future of Germany. No longer could he stand by and watch thousands of Jews being tortured and murdered for their faith, no longer could he accept Nazism, and so his assassination plot began. He worked in a steel factory and used his position to obtain materials to create a timebomb which he hid in a bierkeller in Munich on November 8th 1939, the day that Hitler was to address a crowd on the venue's anniversary. Unfortunately for Georg, Hitler left far earlier than expected and long before the bomb was detonated. Georg was subsequently arrested and sentenced to death.

This intense German-language biopic follows the assassination attempt of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during World War II. '13 Minutes' has been directeed by Oliver Hirschbiegel with a screenplay by Léonie-Claire and Fred Breinersdorfer. It will be released in the US on March 17th 2017.


Starring: , Katharina Schüttler, Burghart Klaußner
