Director: Nicolai Fuglsig
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable; the attack of the World Trade Center. As much as the victims and their families and friends were affected by the horror, so too were the families of a small group of the nation's troops.

The very next day the government formed Task Force Dagger; a team of 12 soldiers including CIA paramilitary officers and a US Special Forces group called the US Army Green Berets Operational Detachment Alpha 595 (ODA 595). 

They would be immediately deployed to Afghanistan under the leadership of Captain Mitch Nelson (played by Chris Hemsworth and inspired by the real life Mark Nutsch), who is determined to bring every single one of his comrades back home alive. To have any hope of taking down the Taliban forces that have turned their conflict on to the States, they must team up with General Abdul Rashid Dostum of the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan, who provide the overseas team with some much needed companions: horses.

'12 Strong' (the full title being '12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers') is based on journalist Doug Stanton's best-selling account of the post-9/11 military advancements, 'Horse Soldiers'.

Shot in New Mexico, it has been directed by Nicolai Fuglsig in only his second filmmaking venture after a little known sci-fi project entitled 'Exfil' last year, while also written by the Academy Award winning Ted Tally of 'The Silence of the Lambs' fame, and Peter Craig whose brains were behind 'The Town' and 'The Hunger Games'. 

'12 Strong' is set to be released in theatrese on January 19th 2018.


Starring: Taylor Sheridan, Trevante Rhodes, Jack Kesy, Ben O'Toole
