"Excellent"

Wonder Review


This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story and characters in a way that feels bracingly true to life. It's also a rare movie that's infused with strong emotions right from the start, but never dips into any kind of sentimentality. Indeed, director-cowriter Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) holds his nerve as he takes the audience into some remarkably moving situations. And most importantly, it's the kind of film that encourages us to make the world a kinder place.

At the centre of the story is 10-year-old Auggie (Room's Jacob Tremblay), who has been homeschooled by his mother (Julia Roberts) and is now entering a mainstream school. Everyone in the family is nervous about this, including his dad (Owen Wilson) and big sister Via (Izabela Vidovic), because Auggie has a facial deformity that makes him a target for small-minded bullies. But his headmaster (Mandy Patinkin) is determined to help smooth the way, introducing him to the sensitive Jack (Suburbicon's Noah Jupe) and the popular boy Julian (Bryce Gheisar). While Jack becomes a friend, Julian's vicious taunts make Auggie's life difficult. Meanwhile, Via is left on her own to face the fact that her best friend (Danielle Rose Russell) seems to be drifting away.

The story is told from a variety of perspectives, which adds surprising insight as the film explores how Auggie's condition affects him and the people around him. The details are so finely observed that the movie often feels almost journalistic in its approach, which makes it that much more involving.

At the centre, Tremblay gives a wonderfully internalised performance as a young boy with a voracious curiosity and steely will. As Via and Jack, Vidovic and Jupe offer complexity in their points of view. And Roberts and Owen, although a bit of an odd couple, bring a terrific mix of humour and tenacity in the way they both protect their son and push him out of the nest. Other characters are a little sidelined, but still have strong moments of their own.

The film is an unusually sure-handed depiction of real life, with a blend of earthy awkwardness, wit, tension and uncertainty. As a result, watching it is a hugely emotional rollercoaster, happy and sad, but never maudlin. Some of the elements feel a little too harsh, but the film skilfully and unflinchingly takes on narrow-minded attitudes and subtle bigotry while remaining properly heartwarming. It's the kind of movie that should be required viewing in every school. And for grown-ups as well.


Facts and Figures

Genre: Dramas

Box Office Worldwide: $56.8M

Budget: $20M

Production compaines: Lionsgate, Participant Media, Walden Media, Mandeville Films

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 4 / 5

Cast & Crew

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Producer: , Todd Lieberman

Starring: as Isabel Pullman, as Nate Pullman, Jacob Tremblay as Auggie Pullman, as Mr. Tushman, Daveed Diggs as Mr. Browne, as Via Pullman, Noah Jupe as Jack Will, Danielle Rose Russell as Miranda Navas, as Justin, Millie Davis as Summer Dawson, as Ms. Petosa, Elle McKinnon as Charlotte, Bryce Gheisar as Julian Albans, James A Hughes as Henry, Ty Consiglio as Amos, Kyle Harrison Breitkopf as Miles, Crystal Lowe as Jullian's Mom, as Isabel's Mother, Laura Mozgovaya as Julian's sister, Gidget as Daisy, William Dickinson as Eddie Johnson, Emma Tremblay as Michelle, Lidya Jewett as Lina Annan, Cameron Roberts as James, Erika McKitrick as Ella, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Wally, Emily Delahunty as Ximena Chin, Lucia Thain as Savannah, Emily Giannozio as Rebecca Gibbs, Kaelyn Breitkopf as Angela, Haley Goldin as Mrs. Gibbs, Ben Ratner as Mr. Davenport, Rachel Hayward as Miranda's Mother, Steve Bacic as Justin's Dad, as Musical Theatre Student (voice), Jason McKinnon as School Photographer, Brayden Snow as Classmate, Brooke D. Singleton as Additional Voices (voice), Andre Robinson as School Kid, Sasha Neuhaus as Maya, Alyssa Andronyk as School Kid, as Camp Counsellor, Armen Bagdasarov as Eddie's Sidekick, Wilson Chieng as Simon Stimson, Dallas Snow as Classmate, Justin Snow as Classmate, Kayzhia Snow as Classmate, Amber Snow as Classmate Parent, Elayna Sing as Classmate, Ann Evans as Parent, Mark Dozlaw as Doogie Howser (uncredited), Abigail Friend as Daughter at Coney Island Beach (uncredited), Razvan Orban as Boy in red (uncredited), Kari Staten as Parent (uncredited)

Also starring:

