Whisky Galore! Review

By Rich Cline
Scottish filmmaker Gillies MacKinnon (Hideous Kinky) remakes the 1949 Ealing comedy classic, although it's difficult to understand why. Loosely based on a true story, it's a lively romp set on the edge of Europe during World War II. But after nearly 70 years the material called for a much fresher approach than this rather dull farce. At least the cast is likeable, even if they can't inject much spark into the story.
It's set on the island of Todday, off the west coast of Scotland, where the locals are horrified that their rationed quantity of whisky has run dry. Annoyed that they now have only tea to drink, they get on with their lives. Postmaster Macroon (Gregor Fisher) is preoccupied with the romances his two daughters are carrying on: Catriona (Elle Kendrick) is in love with skittish schoolteacher George (Kevin Guthrie), while Peggy (Naomi Battrick) has just reunited with her returned soldier boyfriend Odd (Sean Biggerstaff). Then a ship runs aground off the shore, and word has it that its cargo hold contains a massive whisky shipment. So the villagers devise a plan to sneak around local military officer Wagget (Eddie Izzard) to salvage the hooch.
All of this plays out as a rather tepid adventure, never cranking up any suspense at all as Wagget is easily outwitted by everyone else on the island. The dual romances play out without even a whiff of lusty zing or dramatic tension. And there's also a political thriller thread involving a stash of important documents, which the script sidelines completely. Instead we get more of the whisky-chugging local minister (James Cosmo) who participates in the hijinks but forbids heist activities on the sabbath. Director MacKinnon stages everything in slapstick style, accompanied by a ludicrously insistent comedy score by Patrick Doyle. But it's never very funny.
That said, the film's undemanding approach is somewhat enjoyable, as is the raw beauty of the location. The actors are all watchable, even if the lack of depth or interest leaves them all feeling rather harmless. Izzard does the most work in the hammiest role, charging around haplessly and being nasty for no reason at all. There's certainly potential in this premise and these characters, but the script needed to be fully reimagined to draw out present-day relevance and some tension in both the comedy and drama. Without any of that, the movie feels merely smiley and fluffy. Sweet but pointless.
Year: 2016
Genre: Comedy
Run time: 80 mins
In Theaters: Friday 12th May 2017
Distributed by: Universal Pictures
Production compaines: Ealing Studios, General Film Distributors
Contactmusic.com: 2.5 / 5
Director: Gillies MacKinnon
Producer: Iain Maclean, Alan J. Wands
Screenwriter: Peter McDougall
Starring: Basil Radford as Captain Paul Waggett, Catherine Lacey as Mrs. Waggett, Bruce Seton as Sergeant Odd, Joan Greenwood as Peggy Macroon, Wylie Watson as Joseph Macroon, Gabrielle Blunt as Catriona Macroon, Gordon Jackson as George Campbell, Jean Cadell as Mrs. Campbell, James Robertson Justice as Dr. Maclaren, Morland Graham as The Biffer, John Gregson as Sammy MacCodrun, James Woodburn as Roderick MacRurie, Jame Anderson as Old Hector, Jameson Clark as Constable Macrae, Duncan Macrae as Angus MacCormac, Mary MacNeil as Mrs. MacCormac, Norman Macowan as Captain MacPhee, Alastair Hunter as Captain MacKechnie, Henry Mollison as Mr. Farquharson, Frank Webster as First Mate, Compton MacKenzie as Captain Buncher
Also starring: Gregor Fisher, Eddie Izzard, Ellie Kendrick, Sean Biggerstaff, James Cosmo, Fenella Woolgar, Tim Pigott-Smith
Scottish filmmaker Gillies MacKinnon (Hideous Kinky) remakes the 1949 Ealing comedy classic, although it's difficult...
Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...
A fictionalised account of real events, this drama is reminiscent of Peter Morgan's work in...
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
A seriously impressive feature directing debut with a star-making central performance, this period British drama...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The director of Hotel Rwanda, Terry George, turns to another humanitarian horror: the systematic murder...
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
With heavy echoes of trashy thrillers like Fatal Attraction, this movie overcomes its painfully simplistic...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
British writer-director Terence Davies (The Deep Blue Sea) is an expert at digging beneath the...
Julian Barnes' Booker Prize-winning novel is adapted into a remarkably intelligent, gently involving film anchored...