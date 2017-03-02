Trespass Against Us Review

By Rich Cline
With an extra dose of attitude and energy, this Irish comedy-drama hits us like a punch in the nose, launching at full speed and never letting up. It's a funny and edgy portrait of three generations of a family stuck in a cycle of criminality and ignorance. While writer Alastair Siddons and director Adam Smith kind of lose the plot along the way, at least they aren't interested in preaching at us. Instead they create a group of unforgettable characters in a seriously messy situation.
The leader of the family is the patriarch Colby (Brendan Gleeson), who rules the community of caravans with a macho smirk and ignores the law as if it's still the good old days. His son Chad (Michael Fassbender) never learned to read, but wants his children (Georgie Smith and Kacie Anderson) to go to school. Colby thinks that's ridiculous, preferring to educate the kids by taking them along on badly planned robberies. Chad's wife Kelly (Lyndsey Marshal) wants out of this situation even more than Chad does, and she's increasingly annoyed that Colby is putting their children in danger. Will Chad have the nerve to stand up to his imperious dad?
Miraculously, the actors underplay these larger-than-life characters, creating eerily realistic, charming people whose clashes are a direct result of the changing world around them. Fassbender and Gleeson bring terrific detail to their roles and then spark off each other with such power that we don't know quite where to look. It's utterly riveting, drawing out personal grit along with darker themes. And it's not surprising that other characters are less fleshed-out. Marshal is most impressive in the scenes in which the seriously tough Kelly locks horns with Colby. And a couple of side characters register nicely: Rory Kinnear as a beleaguered cop trying to get the drop on this gang and Sean Harris as a mentally unstable family member.
The cast and crew create such a vivid sense of these people in this place that the film can't help but be entertaining, even if the story never quite shifts into full speed. Where it's all heading is never very clear, mainly because the filmmakers seem to be celebrating this free-wheeling lifestyle at the same time as they are arguing why it would be better to get out of it. This muddled perspective leaves the audience with nothing much to think about after the dust settles. But while it lasts, this is an enjoyable white-knuckle ride.
Year: 2016
Genre: Comedy
Run time: 99 mins
In Theaters: Thursday 24th November 2016
Distributed by: Film4
Production compaines: Potboiler Productions Ltd., Film4, Protagonist Pictures, Albert Granville, Animal Kingdom
Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5
Rotten Tomatoes: 47%
Fresh: 17 Rotten: 19
IMDB: 6.0 / 10
Director: Adam Smith
Producer: Andrea Calderwood, Gail Egan, Alastair Siddons
Screenwriter: Alastair Siddons
Starring: Michael Fassbender as Chad Cutler, Brendan Gleeson as Colby Culter, Lyndsey Marshal as Kelly Cutler, Rory Kinnear as P.C Lovage, Sean Harris as Gordon Bennett, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Sampson, Gerard Kearns as Lester, Tony Way as Norman, Anastasia Hille as Mrs. Crawley, Mark Lewis Jones as P.C Pollock, Yvonne D'Alpra as Mavis, Billy Cook as Pockets, Killian Scott as Kenny, Barry Keoghan as Windows, Alan Williams as Noah, Georgie Smith as Tyson Cutler, Ezra Khan as Jamail, Kacie Anderson as Mini Cutler, Anna Calder-Marshall as Vic, Anthony Stephens as Bisa
Also starring: Andrea Calderwood
With an extra dose of attitude and energy, this Irish comedy-drama hits us like a...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
It's no surprise that this creep-out horror thriller is packed with whizzy visual invention, since...
At just 27 years old, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has an almost overwhelming set of...
This film recounts such a great true story that we don't mind the fact that...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
While the premise of this movie makes it look like a sci-fi adventure, the truth...
On paper, the idea of a two-hour 40-minute German comedy may not seem very promising,...
Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...
While this film tackles a huge issue in the history of race relations in America,...