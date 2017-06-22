Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Transformers: The Last Knight

Transformers: The Last Knight

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"Bad"

Transformers: The Last Knight Review


With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to define this franchise. The first film was solidly entertaining, but the sequels have been hit and miss. And this jarringly chaotic episode never finds its feet. Is it aimed at teen boys (robots hitting each other), young children (a random little girl in the cast) or action fans (Mark Wahlberg being heroic)? Meanwhile, the plot only barely connects a stream of wildly overblown set-pieces.

We find Wahlberg's mad inventor Cade now in hiding protecting the good Autobots, while government meathead Lennox (Josh Duhamel) chases the evil Decepticons. Somewhere in space, tentacled temptress Quintessa (Gemma Chan) has turned heroic Transformer Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) to the dark side, and now they're heading to suck the life out of Earth, as you do. Humanity's only hope is in a mysterious talisman Cade possesses and the staff of Merlin the magician (Stanley Tucci in an Arthurian prologue), which only Oxford professor Vivian (Laura Haddock) can wield. She's accompanied by dotty Sir Edmund (Anthony Hopkins), who helpfully explains the mythology with the assistance of robot butler Cogman (Jim Carter). Then everyone converges on Stonehenge for an epic battle.

To be fair, Bay does have an eye for spectacle, and the film looks properly amazing in Imax 3D, especially as Bay throws everything he can think of at the screen, including some adorable baby dinosaur robots, a submarine chase, various elements from Star Wars and Alien, and a military invasion that desperately wants to outdo Saving Private Ryan's opening scene. All of this is piled into a blender and edited together with absolutely no sense of logic or geography.

The actors hang on as best they can, constantly explaining the inane mythology in lengthy speeches before diving into the next bit of action chaos. This means there's no time at all to develop their roles into actual characters with any sense of interrelationship, as people appear here and there at random, crisscrossing the globe in record time, then vanish from the screen until they're needed again.

Thankfully, their dialogue is full of throwaway humour, which at least gives us something to smile at before the next outbreak of hyper-violence. It's a shame Bay has so conclusively lost control of this franchise, because the first film had plenty of heart, properly engaging characters and an exhilarating story. By contrast, this movie leaves us feeling like we've been smacked in the face for two and a half long hours. So the pre-credit tag teasing part six is chilling for all the wrong reasons.

Watch the trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight:



Facts and Figures

Genre: Action/Adventure

Budget: $260M

Production compaines: Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, Hasbro Studios

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 1.5 / 5

Cast & Crew

Director:

Starring: as Cade, as Optimus Prime (voice), as Galvatron / Megatron (voice), as Quintessa, as Hound (voice), as Drift (voice), John DiMaggio as Crosshairs (voice), as Barricade (Voice), as Robert Epps, as Vivian Wembley, as Colonel Lennox, as Sir Edmund Burton, as Joshua Joyce, as Santos, as Agents Simmons, Isabela Moner as Izabella, Liam Garrigan as King Arthur, as Darcy, as Desi, as Director Special Forces, Barbara Eve Harris as Colonel #2, Benjamin Flores Jr. as Sir Kay, Edward Mannering as TRF Group Leader, Kevin Kent as Scientist Delegate, Angela Holmes as Scientist Delegate, David Olawale Ayinde as Male lawyer, Andy Bean as American Serviceman, Walles Hamonde as Lancelot, Martin McCreadie as Tristian, John Hollingworth as Female Lawyer, Aisha Kabia as SEAL, Joost Janssen as Viviane's Father, Elizabeth Croft as Bakery Delivery Man / Pedestrain, Stephen Hogan as Military Attache, Bern Collaco as Heavy Kid, Dan Warner as Posh Polo Guest, Juliocesar Chavez as Scientist, Karl Farrer as Scientist Delegate, Deborah Rock as Scientist, Michael Chapman as Pedestrian, Jill Buchanan as Pedestrian, Ty Hurley as Spencer, Jag Patel as Attache, Jason Matthewson as Saebert, Graham Curry as Oxford College Student, Daniel Adegboyega as Polo Match Guest, Bernardo Santos as Polo Spectator, Christian Wolf-La'Moy as Alden, Peter Meyer as Nobleman, Dino Fazzani as Pedestrian, David Macey as Tourist at Museum, Adam Lazarus as JPL Director, Eloise Henwood as German Soldier, Claude Knowlton as CNN News Reporter, Tom Dab as Female Lawyer #2

Contactmusic
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

New Movies

Hampstead Movie Review

Hampstead Movie Review

Deliberately appealing to older audiences, this undemanding comedy-drama comes with a hint of social relevance...

The Book of Henry Movie Review

The Book of Henry Movie Review

Apparently, this offbeat script had been making the rounds in Hollywood for some 20 years...

Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Review

Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Review

With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...

Churchill Movie Review

Churchill Movie Review

This drama about the iconic British prime minister tells a darkly personal story set over...

Gifted Movie Review

Gifted Movie Review

This is one of those films that dances right up to the edge of soapy...

Whitney: Can I Be Me Movie Review

Whitney: Can I Be Me Movie Review

Notorious British filmmaker Nick Broomfield teams up with Austrian music documentary producer Rudi Dolezal to...

The Mummy Movie Review

The Mummy Movie Review

To launch their new Dark Universe franchise, Universal has taken an approach that mixes murky...

Advertisement
My Cousin Rachel Movie Review

My Cousin Rachel Movie Review

Daphne du Maurier's 1951 mystery-romance novel has been adapted for theatre, radio, TV and film,...

Wilson Movie Review

Wilson Movie Review

It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....

Interlude in Prague Movie Review

Interlude in Prague Movie Review

A fictionalised story from the life of Wolfgang Mozart, this lavishly produced period drama is...

The Hippopotamus Movie Review

The Hippopotamus Movie Review

This British satirical comedy may be a bit of a mess, but since it's based...

Detour Movie Review

Detour Movie Review

This may look like a rather typical American indie thriller, but British filmmaker Christopher Smith...

Wonder Woman Movie Review

Wonder Woman Movie Review

Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...

Baywatch Movie Review

Baywatch Movie Review

Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...

Advertisement

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.