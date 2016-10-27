Train to Busan Review

By Rich Cline
Leave it to the Koreans to reinvent the zombie horror movie and put a high-speed spin on it. This is one of the most breathless action thrillers in recent memory, propelling the audience through its story at the same breakneck speed as the bullet train on which it takes place. And it also has a refreshing sense of humour about it, never taking itself too seriously and infusing even the most gruesome moments with wicked wit.
The characters are set up following the usual disaster movie formula, with people who are compassionate, selfish or downright monstrous in the face of danger. Gong and Kim anchor the film as this intrepid father and daughter, offering much more complex performances than we expect. And there's a terrific collection of people around them: a gang of boisterous teens on a school trip, a stubborn man (Ma Dong-seok) and his pregnant wife (Jung Yu-mi), a resourceful homeless man (Choi Woo-sik), and so on. The range of characters provides all kinds of extra wrinkles, including pungent comments on class bigotry and governmental incompetence.
But what makes the film so much fun is it's nonstop pace, as it leaps from one nerve-jangling sequence to the next. Director Yeon Sang-ho stages all of this so inventively that we have little choice but to hang on for the exhilarating ride. And the added layers of political and social commentary only make it even more gripping. The more invested we become in these messy people, the more harrowing the next outrageously enormous action sequence is. It's the perfect combination of popcorn entertainment with a bit of depth to offer something to chew on after the staggering, haunting final sequence.
Rich Cline
Year: 2016
Genre: Horror/Suspense
Run time: 118 mins
In Theaters: Wednesday 20th July 2016
Box Office USA: $1,999,889.00
Distributed by: Redpeter Film
Production compaines: NEW
Contactmusic.com: 4.5 / 5
Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
Fresh: 29 Rotten: 2
IMDB: 7.6 / 10
Director: Yeon Sang-ho
Producer: Lee Dong-ha
Screenwriter: Yeon Sang-ho
Starring: Gong Yoo as Seok Woo, Ma Dong-Seok as Sang Hwa, Jung Yoo-mi as Sung Gyeong, Choi Woo-shik as Yeong Gook, Ahn So-hee as Jin Hee, Kim Soo-Ahn as Soo Ahn, Kim Eui-sung as Yong Suk, Choi Gwi-Hwa as Homeless man, Jeong Seok-yong as Captain of KTX, Kim Chang-hwan as Kim Jin-mo, Jang Hyuk-Jin as Ki-Chul, Shim Eun-Kyung as stowaway, Park Myung-Shin as Jong-Gil
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
At 80 years old, British filmmaker Ken Loach won his second Cannes Film Festival with...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
This is such a ripping true story that it can't help but grab hold of...
In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...