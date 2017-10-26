Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"Very Good"

Thor: Ragnarok Review


The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision to let wacky New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi loose with the characters. In many ways, this film has the same comical sensibilities as his classics What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Except on a much larger scale with massive special effects. Yet even with all this action, there's not a moment of actual suspense, which is a growing problem in a movie universe in which the characters need to survive unscathed.

 

Ragnarok is a prophecy about the end of time, specifically the death of King Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and the destruction of Asgard. And it has just been triggered, stopping Odin's sons Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in their tracks with the news that they have an older sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), the self-proclaimed goddess of death. As she brutally asserts her claim to the throne, the brothers find themselves dumped on the planet Sakaar. Loki mischievously worms his way into the favour of the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), who sends Thor into the coliseum to fight the champion, namely his old friend Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). As Thor convinces Hulk's alter-ego David Banner to return with him to Asgard to stop Hela, he also needs Asgard's last Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a tetchy warrior who is reluctant to work with him.

 

While the plot sounds fairly standard for these kinds of films, Waititi directs it in an unusually loose style, infusing all of the interaction with hilariously offhanded comedy from start to finish. This means that even the most intense scenes have a strong dose of refreshing silliness to balance the relentless hand-to-hand violence. The big battles are produced in eye-popping ways with colourful effects and outrageous stuntwork, but they're all somewhat exhausting simply because the outcome is never remotely in doubt. Thankfully, the characters are so strong that we're completely gripped.

 

It's great to see Hemsworth and Hiddleston play much more engagingly with Thor and Loki's strained sibling rivalry. And Ruffalo brings Hulk/Banner to life with more personality than we've seen before. For comedy value, it's hard to beat Goldblum and Waititi himself (as the rock-beast Korg). But it's the women who steal the show: Blanchett is snaky and vicious, impossible to look away from, while Thompson creates one of Marvel's feistiest, most likeable heroes. There are also a lot of great cameos along the way (including Cumberbatch as the amusingly snarky Dr Strange). So while there's never any worry about where the story is heading, it's an almost criminal amount of fun while it lasts.


Facts and Figures

Genre: Sci fi/Fantasy

Production compaines: Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5

Cast & Crew

Director:

Producer:

Starring: as Thor Odinson, as Loki, as Hela / Halja, as Heimdall, as The Grandmaster, as Brunnhilde / Valkyrie, as Skurge / The Executioner, as Bruce Banner / The Hulk, as Odin, as Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange, as Korg / Surtur (mo-cap), Rachel House as Topaz, as Surtur (voice), as Hogun, as Volstagg, as Fandral, Georgia Blizzard as Asgardian Date #1, Amali Golden as Asgardian Date #2, as Actor Thor, as Actor Odin, Charlotte Nicdao as Actor Sif, Ashley Ricardo as Odin's Assistant, Shalom Brune-Franklin as College Girl #1, Taylor Hemsworth as College Girl #2, Cohen Holloway as Lead Scrapper, Alia Seror-O'Neill as Golden Lady #1, Sophia Laryea as Golden Lady #2, Stephen Oliver as Cousin Carlo, Hamish Parkinson as Beerbot 5000, Jasper Bagg as Warden, Sky Castanho as Asgardian Daughter, Shari Sebbens as Asgardian Mother, Richard Green as Asgardian Uncle, Sol Castanho as Asgardian Son, Jet Tranter as Valkyrie Sister #1, Samantha Hopper as Valkyrie Sister #2, Eloise Winestock as Asgardian Woman, Rob Mayes as Asgardian Man, as Barber, Tahlia Jade as Asgardian, Winnie Mzembe as Asgardian, Sean Edward Frazer as Asgardian, Connor Zegenhagen as Asgardian, Tracie Filmer as Asgardian, as Asgardian Noble, Tracey Lee Maxwell as Asgardian Servant, Beatrice Ward as Asgardian Citizen (uncredited), Donnie Baxter as GM Pilot, Greta Carew-Johns as Grandmaster VIP, as New York businessman, Mollie McGregor as Twin Sakaaran citizen, Sophia McGregor as Twin Sakaaran citizen, as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, as Actor Loki

Also starring:

Contactmusic
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

New Movies

Call Me By Your Name Movie Review

Call Me By Your Name Movie Review

Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...

Thor: Ragnarok Movie Review

Thor: Ragnarok Movie Review

The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...

Breathe Movie Review

Breathe Movie Review

While this biopic has the standard sumptuous production values of a British period drama, it's...

The Snowman Movie Review

The Snowman Movie Review

With a cast and crew packed with A-list talent, this film seems like it should...

The Party Movie Review

The Party Movie Review

Comedies don't get much darker than this pitch-black British movie, written and directed by Sally...

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) Movie Review

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) Movie Review

Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...

6 Below Movie Review

6 Below Movie Review

Based on an astonishing true survival story, this film is subtitled "Miracle on the Mountain",...

Advertisement
Mother Movie Review

Mother Movie Review

Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....

Blade Runner 2049 Movie Review

Blade Runner 2049 Movie Review

It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....

On the Road Movie Review

On the Road Movie Review

Wolf Alice fans are likely to be rather disappointed by this hybrid documentary-drama about the...

Borg/McEnroe Movie Review

Borg/McEnroe Movie Review

Skilfully made by Swedish filmmaker Janus Metz (the award-winning Armadillo), this film is essentially a...

The Glass Castle Movie Review

The Glass Castle Movie Review

There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...

Home Again Movie Review

Home Again Movie Review

Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...

Brimstone Movie Review

Brimstone Movie Review

An unnerving Western with a sharp female perspective, this film is a series of gruesome...

Advertisement

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.