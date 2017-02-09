Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
The Space Between Us

The Space Between Us

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"OK"

The Space Between Us Review


While the premise of this movie makes it look like a sci-fi adventure, the truth is that it's actually a young adult romance, like The Fault in Our Stars with E.T. overtones. The film may be watchable, but the script simply never bothers to develop anything. The science is wobbly, the romance is paper-thin, the sentimentality is off the charts, and the cheesy dialogue would completely defeat a less experienced cast.

It opens with an extended prologue about the first manned mission to Mars and how, after the team arrives, Elliot (Asa Butterfield) was born to an astronaut who died in childbirth. Earth-based mission director Nathaniel (Gary Oldman) decides to keep his existence a secret, so he's raised by motherly science officer Kendra (Carla Gugino) and his robot best pal (voiced by director Peter Chelsom). When he turns 16, Nathaniel decides it's time for Elliot to visit Earth, not knowing that he has developed an online relationship with the tearaway teen Tulsa (Britt Robertson) in Colorado. So when he lands on Earth, Elliot escapes and teams up with Tulsa to search for his father. But Nathaniel and Kendra know that Elliot can't survive for long in Earth's gravity.

There's nothing about this film that's terribly convincing. Events are inexplicable, plot points are under-explained and the filmmakers oddly make no attempt to create a sense of advanced technology or style in 2034. The clothing and cars are distinctly 2016 vintage, and only the impractical clear-glass computer screens add an improbably futuristic tinge. Of course, the 12-year-olds this film was made for won't care about the details; they'll be caught up in the swoony romantic fantasy. Butterfield is a solid actor who can make even a character this thinly defined believable and likeable. His heavy-gravity physicality is nicely understated. And he sparks some chemistry with the high-energy Robertson. Meanwhile, Oldman and Gugino add a hint of gravitas in their thankless roles.

But no one has anything interesting to say, because the dialogue is little more than corny cliches and clunky plot exposition. Scenes constantly build to a revelation we figured out half an hour earlier. And the slick production style only makes the lapses in logic that much more glaring. That said, there's plenty here for fans of dimwitted teen love stories, from the cross-country road trip to the suggestion of impending tragedy. Director Chelsom somehow manages to generate a relaxed tone while keeping the plot racing past every plot hole, ignoring any hint of thematic meaning. Those looking for undemanding mushiness will probably love it.

Watch the trailer for The Space Between Us:


The Space Between Us

Facts and Figures

Genre: Romance

In Theaters: Thursday 9th February 2017

Production compaines: Southpaw Entertainment, STX Entertainment, Los Angeles Media Fund (LAMF)

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 2.5 / 5

IMDB: 8.5 / 10

Cast & Crew

Director:

Producer: Allan Loeb

Starring: as Gardner Elliot, as Tulsa, as Kendra, BD Wong as Genesis Director Chen, as Nathaniel Shepherd, as Sarah Elliot, Sarah Minnich as Alice Meyers, Lauren Myers as Dream Chaser Pilot, Bernardo P. Saracino as Genesis Shareholder, Kristen Rakes as Roland, Humberto Castro as Mars Inhabitant, David House as Idaho, as Susanne, Luce Rains as Student, Jenny Gabrielle as Screaming Girl, John-Paul Howard as Dr. Gary Loh, Mia Stallard as NASA Doctor, as Centaur (voice), Colin Egglesfield as NASA Executive, William Sterchi as Scott Hubbard, Peter Chelsom as Dr. Cox, Morse Bicknell as Alfonso, Stafford Douglas as Police Officer, Adande 'Swoozie' Thorne as Ms. Tupelo, Danny Winn as Valet, Nathaniel Augustson as NASA Secretary, Jacob Browne as ER Doc, Esodie Geiger as East Texas Tech, David Devereaux as Genesis Shareholder, Aurora Antonio as Control Room Technician, Eli Goodman as E. Marks / Security, Gregory Paul Valdez as Nurse, Katrina Kavanaugh as NASA Security, Ryan Jason Cook as Social Services Man, Frank Powers as NASA Student, Marika Day as Genesis Shareholder, Shawn Lecrone as Astronaut / Shuttle Crew, Drago Sumonja as Genesis Shareholder, Kelly V. Lucio as NASA Executive, Nate Warren as Genesis Shareholder, Johnny Palomarez Jr. as Genesis Shareholder, Shad Adair as Himself, Jon Erik Castro as Herself, Brian Barela as NASA Security, Rene Herrera as Genesis Shareholder, Kyle Pierson as Doctor, Cesar Miramontes as Shopper

Contactmusic
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

New Movies

Fences Movie Review

Fences Movie Review

After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...

The Lego Batman Movie Movie Review

The Lego Batman Movie Movie Review

A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...

The Space Between Us Movie Review

The Space Between Us Movie Review

While the premise of this movie makes it look like a sci-fi adventure, the truth...

Toni Erdmann Movie Review

Toni Erdmann Movie Review

On paper, the idea of a two-hour 40-minute German comedy may not seem very promising,...

Gold Movie Review

Gold Movie Review

Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...

Loving Movie Review

Loving Movie Review

While this film tackles a huge issue in the history of race relations in America,...

T2 Trainspotting Movie Review

T2 Trainspotting Movie Review

It's been 20 years since we last saw four freewheeling young junkies from Edinburgh spiral...

Advertisement
Hacksaw Ridge Movie Review

Hacksaw Ridge Movie Review

Based on an astounding true story, this battlefield drama mixes warm emotion with intense action...

Sing Movie Review

Sing Movie Review

The quality of the animation in this musical comedy may not be up to Pixar...

Jackie Movie Review

Jackie Movie Review

Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...

Split Movie Review

Split Movie Review

After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Movie Review

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Movie Review

It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...

Manchester by the Sea Movie Review

Manchester by the Sea Movie Review

This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...

Live By Night Movie Review

Live By Night Movie Review

Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...

Advertisement

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.